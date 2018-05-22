Plaid in Canada

Enabling innovation in financial services means doing so everywhere. Today, we’re taking a step towards this vision by announcing our first international market: Canada.

This launch extends our full API suite to Canada, including EFT authentication via our Auth endpoint. We’ve added coverage for the largest financial institutions including Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, TD Canada Trust, Bank of Montreal, CIBC, and Tangerine; and support cross-border institutions such as American Express. And of course, Link now has full native support for these institutions on both web and mobile.

For the past few months, we've been running in beta in Canada with a number of customers, including Drop, Wave, and Wealthsimple. Now, we’re excited to open up access to Canadian institutions to everyone, whether you’re thinking about building products specific to Canada or expanding across the border.

To access Canadian institutions, existing customers can toggle on coverage in the Dashboard. Check out the docs for details on how to access currency codes and an improved, EFT-friendly Auth schema. New customers interested in Canadian coverage can sign up for a Plaid account here.